the only brewery that cans happiness - the only brewery that cans happiness - brewed in California, inspired by Brazil - the only brewery that cans happiness - brewed in California, inspired by Brazil - the only brewery that cans happiness - brewed in California, inspired by Brazil -

International, award
winning brewery

Based in
Southern California

Guided by its
Brazilian soul

Unique flavors,
masterful aromas

(Re)Designing the beverage industry

Brewing the future since 1999

We are constantly innovating in the beverage world and always looking ahead to create what’s next for YOU!


beers

(Re)Designing the beverage industry

Brewing the future since 1999

We are constantly innovating in the beverage world and always looking ahead to create what’s next for YOU!


beers

For many years, our beers have been rated the highest score and received many awards at World Beer Awards and World Beer Cup


about us
 
 

#BENOVO